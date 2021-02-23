Unisa waits for Matric results from DBE before offering places

The embattled 2020 Matric year finally reached its zenith yesterday when the exam results were released with students around the country usually receiving their own feedback today. With many now looking at a tertiary education based on those results, the University of South Africa (Unisa) waits for the South African government.

“Unisa will start offering spaces to Grade 12 applicants once we receive the official results from the Department of Basic Education. Unisa will make offers based on the number of spaces available for each qualification,” reads an announcement.

Historically certain qualifications such as those centred around teaching are usually oversubscribed at Unisa leaving some students without a space. This, combined with the enforced lower student intake, may mean those who wanted to attend Unisa may not be able to. For those students all they can do is wait for the university to receive their results and dole out placements.

On top of these problems and worries it should be noted that students should not try to go to the school’s offices. While these operations were usually a great way for students to interface with Unisa, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes them undesirable.

“Unisa will not accept any late applications or any requests for qualification changes. Also note that placements will not be done at Unisa’s regional offices – please do not go to any regional office for feedback on your application,” the announcement continues.

For new and returning students Unisa has one last announcement to make recently, and that’s to access your study material online. These important documents are mailed out as physical books but have seen massive delays, again because of the pandemic.

“You can download your study material online while wait for your study material to be delivered. If you have already registered, you can access your material on myUnisa on your module site. https://my.unisa.ac.za. If your registration is not yet finalized you can still download your study material by clicking on the following link,” reads a statement.

On top of what is officially recommended from the Unisa we have written our own guides to the university over the years. For newcomers check out our story “5 things I wish I’d known before studying at Unisa” and for those who need to monitor delivery of those study materials read this.