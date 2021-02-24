LG is expanding its WebOS TV platform to brand partners

Like PCs, notebooks and smartphones, not all TV operating systems are made equal. We mention this as we recently reviewed a smart TV where the OS actually impeded the functionality and performance of the unit.

One operating system we do like for smart TVs is LG’s WebOS TV, which is why we’re pleased to see that the South Korean manufacturer is expanding its platform to more brand partners.

“LG is now expanding its expertise beyond TV manufacturing to encompass webOS TV software platform development and adoption by other TV brands. This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market,” the company explained in a press release.

“With LG webOS TV, partners also get a diversity of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service,” it adds.

This latest announcement appears to be part of a larger strategy where LG has focused on the software of its TVs, such as refining the look and feel of WebOS, as well as adding new features like support for Google Stadia.

It’s not just applications that will get better integration with WebOS TV moving forward, with a few lesser known smart TV manufacturers also looking to make use of the operating system on their future devices.

“Over twenty TV manufacturers from around the world have already committed to the webOS partnership, including brands such as RCA, Ayonz and Konka with more partners expected to join in the future,” adds LG.

We don’t suspect the likes of Sony Bravia, Samsung or Hisense will be opting for LG’s software anytime soon, but in our experience, it is one of the better options on the market when it comes to OS.