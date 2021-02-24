Six new Hot Wheels come to Forza Horizon 4

Despite launching in September 2018 Forza Horizon 4 continues to be updated with new cars and content with the latest being paid DLC for six drivable cars based on Hot Wheels toys.

The Legends Car Pack just launched and is available for R169 normally and a reduced R152.10 for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers. Speaking of Game Pass the base Forza Horizon 4 experience is available without the need for any additional purchases, but this version of the game lacks the LEGO Speed Champions expansion, the Fortune Island expansion, and smaller DLC car packs like this.

So what does this latest car pack have to offer? The six cars are as follows and you can see them all in action in the trailer embedded below.

1949 Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod

1969 International-Harvester Loadstar CO-1600

1972 Chevrolet LUV

1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk ‘Dream Roadster’

2 Jet Z

1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom (THE NASH)

“The Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack contains six custom built cars featured in the international Hot Wheels Legends Tour, where they competed for the chance to become 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast toys. Now you can experience these uniquely designed machines in Forza Horizon 4,” reads the official description.

The 2 Jet Z car won this contest in 2018, and the 1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom won in 2019.

This is not the first time that Hot Wheels have come to the Forza series. Many other cars have been made available in the past and these older ones are still obtainable in Forza Horizon 4 through various methods including buying them from other players using in-game credits which can be earned by playing. Sometimes these desirable cars are also given away in events or earned by completing certain objectives.

If you’re still on the fence about Forza Horizon 4 it comes with the highest recommendation from us. There’s hundreds of hours of content available even in the base version of the game without the expansions and real money car packs. As stated at the top Xbox Game Pass subscribers can even play for free, so all you have to lose is some time to download the rather large game and actually play it.