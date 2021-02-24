Sony Play At Home initiative returns in 2021

As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 Sony is bringing back an event from last year called the Play At Home initiative which provides free content to PlayStation users to encourage them to stay at home and make that time more enjoyable.

Last year Journey and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection were given away by Sony. This year things are a bit different with one game being given away (Ratchet & Clank) as well as access to Wakanim.

While some may enjoy this more varied approach Wakanim is, unfortunately, not available in most countries. Here in South Africa we’re greeted by the familiar “not available in your country” message when visiting the service’s site. This is looking a gift horse in the mouth, but it’s worth remembering.

Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, outlines the rollout of the Play At Home initiative 2021 which has two parts:

“Starting March 1, 2021

PlayStation and Insomniac Games will make Ratchet & Clank PS4 available for free download for a limited time through PlayStation Store from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.

from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST. Once you redeem the game, it will be yours to keep. This 2016 PS4 action-adventure hit from Insomniac Games revisits the origin stories of these beloved PlayStation heroes and features a great mix of outrageous combat and comedy.

Starting March 25, 2021

Our friends at Funimation (a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex of Japan) are kicking in a very special offer: extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available **. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division. While there will be additional details to follow, this offer is only available to our community who sign up for and download the Funimation (in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand) or Wakanim apps (in most of Western and Northern Europe) starting on March 25 for a limited time.:

If Ratchet & Clank and Wakanim aren’t your speed (again, horse’s mouth and all that) these two are just the start of the event. As we get deeper into the year more content is going to be given away for free.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll share more details on free games and entertainment offers dropping for our PlayStation community. I think we’ve got a great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up, and I hope this news made your day just a little bit brighter. We consider ourselves privileged to bring you this entertainment, and we are very grateful to be a part of your lives,” Ryan writes.

For those who can’t wait for 1st March it’s worth remembering that Ratchet & Clank is also included in the PlayStation Plus Collection.