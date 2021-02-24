Stardew Valley makes the jump to board games

The wildly popular farming and life sim game Stardew Valley has been adapted into a board game which has been surprise announced and released with it available to buy right now.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game is made for between one and four players and is intended for a 45 minute session which covers a year of in-game time, though this can be adjusted.

Developer ConcernedApe states in the announcement of the game that this physical version tries to mimic the experience of the game with players trying to work together to protect the Valley, with goals to accomplish this randomised each time to make different sessions more varied.

“Time is tracked using the Season Deck. Each round a Season card is drawn. This tracks the weeks of the year, revealing weather and different kinds of events. Players discuss their plans for the round and place their pawn in the part of the Valley they want to focus on. Maybe they want to visit the Mine or fish at the Beach, or maybe they spend their time watering crops or tending animals. It’s up to the group to try and work together to coordinate their actions, but ultimately each player chooses what they want to do,” ConcernedApe writes.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game has gone on sale via the Stardew Valley online store where it costs $55 (~R801). The game is made in the USA and, unfortunately, is only shipping there at the time of writing. Those who really want to get their hands on it outside of America will need to look into a private import or wait for a wider release in other parts of the world.

For your money you’re getting a rather large spread of physical content including the main board itself, hundreds of cards and hundreds of tiles.

For those who have already bought the game or are waiting for more about it to come out before pulling the trigger, a setup walkthrough as well as a how to play guide will be released by ConcernedApe soon. A copy of the rulebook is also available here (as a PDF) if you’d like to give it a read.