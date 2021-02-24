The PlayStation 5 is getting a new VR system

Just four months ago the PlayStation 5 was launched but limited stock meant that many folks are still waiting for a chance to purchase the console.

While you’re waiting to ward off scalpers, you might be interested to know that PlayStation has announced that the PlayStation 5 will be getting its own, brand new VR system. Note, the header image is the older PlayStation VR headset and lollipops of doom controllers.

Details are thin right now but senior vice president of platform planning and management at PlayStation, Hideaki Nishino, did share a few morsels of information.

“We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience,” Nishino explained on the PlayStation Blog.

As this system uses the raw power of the new consoles, we’re curious to see how good of an experience VR is compared to the PSVR experience on the PlayStation 4.

While that experience was serviceable, it always felt like the first draft of what VR on a console could be.

Now that PlayStation has a bit more compute power to throw at the headset, that could change.

Something that is definitely changing are the VR controllers.

It’s unclear if PlayStation is sticking with the lollipop of doom design it chose for the Move controllers. While Nishino did mention improved ergonomics and incorporating features found in the DualSense controller into its VR controller, we’ll have to wait to see what they look like.

And it looks like we’ll be waiting a while for this updated PSVR system.

“There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021. But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality,” the VP said.

This makes a degree of sense given that PlayStation is having a hard time keeping up with demand for its latest console and adding a VR headset and controllers to the mix would surely bring supply chains and manufacturing to a far slower crawl than we see at the moment.

There was also no mention of pricing but with the original PSVR still retailing for R6 999, if you want VR on your PlayStation 5, we recommend you start saving now.