Vodacom Business is helping SMEs find the collaboration solutions that matter

Despite being further apart, 2020 taught us that with the help of technology we could still work together.
Whether it was video conferencing apps being used for meetings or streaming platforms being used for concerts, technology has helped bring us together in ways we never imagined possible.
This use of technology to bring us together is also perfect for SMEs which are still apprehensive about returning to an office environment.
While turning to the cloud and cloud platforms to encourage collaboration between a team seems complex, there are several solutions available which may just suit your needs. The best part about these solutions is that they are run by huge firms which handle the security and maintenance. That means that the costly aspect of running a cloud service is no longer a problem and you can simply enjoy the functionality.
That presents a problem of its own though, which solution is best for your business?
Thankfully, Vodacom Business has introduced SMART Collaboration Solutions which feature a variety of solutions tailored to the needs of an SME. Whether you need collaborative storage or communication solutions, Vodacom Business has a package that just might interest you.
One of those solutions is Amazon WorkDocs which is a fully managed, secure content creation, storage and collaboration solution. With Amazon WorkDocs you can easily create documents, gather feedback and share those documents with other parts of your business. All of this runs on Amazon Web Services which brings with it the security and reliability that customers need for day to day operations.
Amazon WorkDocs are also accessible from anywhere on any device so even if your entire team is beset with loadshedding, you can get the job done.
But what about communication? With so many business owners considering a hybrid work from home model (time split between working in an office and from home), staying in touch with customers and suppliers is surely a concern.
Vodacom Business SMART Collaboration Solutions also offer up Amazon Chime.
This communication solution lets you meet chat and place calls both from within the organisation and outside of it. The solution can be customised to include features you need and exclude those you don’t.
There’s also the ability to scale the solution up or down depending on your needs.
