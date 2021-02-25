Another Cyberpunk 2077 delay, this time for patch 1.2

Cyberpunk 2077 was no stranger to delays before it was launched last year but now the embattled game is experiencing another delay, albeit for a patch.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time,” reads an announcement.

The attack on the studio was revealed earlier this month with CD Projekt Red refusing to comply with the attacker’s demands after servers were compromised. Since then source code for multiple games from the company has apparently been illegally sold on.

The timespan mentioned in the announcement refers to the roadmap for the game you can see below. This was revealed in a video presentation called “Our Commitment to Quality” as CD Projekt Red doubled down on fixing the game going into the future.

Aside from the security breach it seems patch 1.2 was / is also planned to be larger in scope compared to previous work.

“Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March,” the announcement continues.

“It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support,” concludes the update.

While jokes can be made about the endless delays around this game it really seems like it’s getting kicked while its down and we can’t imagine it’s a particularly nice experience for the developers working on it.