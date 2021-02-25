HP acquires HyperX but Kingston is keeping its other portfolios

On Wednesday, HP announced that it had acquired Kingston’s gaming division – HyperX – with a view to increasing the range of its peripherals.

This is odd because HP’s OMEN brand is home to one of the best headsets we’ve ever tested. That’s the Mindframe Premium if you were curious.

That having been said, we’re not sure that HP is playing with the bigger names such as Logitech, Steelseries and Razer when it comes to other peripherals so this move may change that.

Looking at the acquisition, HP reports it will pay $425 million to acquire the HyperX gaming peripherals portfolio. Importantly. Kingston will hold on to its DRAM, flash and SSD portfolios. The acquisition is, as always, subject to regulatory review but the acquisition should be finalised by the second quarter of this year.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” HP president and chief executive officer, Enrique Lores, said in a statement.

“We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business,” added Lores.

HP expects the global peripheral market to grow to a value of $12.2 billion by 2024 with “gaming peripherals representing a disproportionate share of this growth”. That wording is a bit vague but given this acquisition, “disproportionate” likely means larger rather than smaller.

While HyperX might ring a bell in terms of memory, the HyperX Cloud series of headphones (pictured in the header) are widely regarded as among the best headphones for gaming.

We hope that HP only improves on this reputation now that it’s in charge of the brand.