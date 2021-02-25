Local firm CLEVVA is partnering up with the UK’s Blue Prism

Automation is a glorious thing that can help companies speed up mundane, repetitive tasks that keep employees from adding real value to a company.

Now CLEVVA, a robotic process automation (RPA) company based in Stellenbosch, has partnered with another RPA firm based in the UK – Blue Prism.

This partnership will see CLEVVA’s front office solutions paired with Blue Prism’s back-office solutions to deliver an end-to-end customer service solution.

“Combining the two technologies means customers can quickly increase the extent of automation in their companies, particularly when it comes to their customer service channels,” explains CLEVVA co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Ryan Falkenberg pictured in the header above.

For context, CLEVVA refers to its automation tools as digital experts while Blue Prism uses the term digital workers for its solutions. This is important as we start diving into examples of how this partnership will help firms.

For instance, using CLEVVA’s technology a business can build and deploy their own digital experts on the front of their website. Then, using Blue Prism’s tech the digital worker will compile all of the necessary information to assist a human looking to help a customer.

“This means agents can focus on the emotional aspects of customer engagements, while the digital team asks the right questions, helps the agent to respond with the right answers, and makes sure the right actions are taken once the call has ended,” explains Falkenberg.

“As COVID-19 has forced people to use digital – rather than physical – channels, the increased volumes have challenged human support and service staff. Our partnership with Blue Prism gives global companies an immediate way to future-proof their businesses by developing their own digital workforce to assist their human workforce,” the CLEVVA co-CEO adds.

