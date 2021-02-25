Microsoft adds more industry-specific Cloud offerings to its lineup

Microsoft is expanding its cloud offerings. Earlier this week the company announced the introduction of three new Microsoft for Cloud solutions aimed at three new industries in particular – Financial Services, Manufacturing and Nonprofit.

This is not the first time that the Microsoft for Cloud lineup has expanded, with Healthcare and Retail also getting updates alongside this week’s announcement.

“We created the Microsoft industry clouds by bringing together common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and industry-specific components and standards, with the breadth of Microsoft’s cloud services, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365 and security solutions,” explains the company in a blog post.

“Through these industry clouds, we aim to empower everyone to deliver value faster, adapt quickly to changing conditions, build for the future and do all of this with security at the core,” it adds.

The company offered a bit more insight into what the three new industry clouds will bring to the fore, starting with Financial Services, which it says couples together standards within the financial industry, multi-layered security, an emphasis on compliance and differentiated customer experiences.

“Using these capabilities, retail banks can create a 360-degree view of the customer with greater insight and suggested next best action, embed digital collaboration into their process workflows to create real-time visibility to status and streamline hand-offs, enhance insights to help reduce fraud — all with the scalable and hybrid deployment options financial services organizations require to modernize their systems,” adds the tech firm.

Looking at Manufacturing, which is one industry that has been heavily impacted by COVID-19, this cloud solution focuses on bringing together people, assets, workflows and business processes, according to Microsoft, with a view to make organisations more resilient.

“Many of these capabilities were on display during the VentilatorChallengeUK, where a consortium of companies helped the U.K. increase ventilator production from 50 to 1,500 per week. Partners like Accenture, Avanade, PTC and Siemens responded using Microsoft’s cloud capabilities for manufacturing,” it highlights.

Lastly Nonprofit is designed to making connectivity far easier, whether it be to bring more people onto platforms or building intelligence to free up employees to focus on other important elements.

“Launching in public preview by the end of June, Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit connects the trusted cloud capabilities of Microsoft to the most common nonprofit scenarios such as constituent engagement, program design and delivery, volunteer management and fundraising, all brought together by the nonprofit common data model,” the company notes.

Microsoft will be showcasing these industry clouds at work during its virtual Ignite event next week, where you can register if you’re interested, here. If it piques your interest, you can also watch CEO Staya Nadella and co. talk about them in more detail in the video below.

[Image – Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash]