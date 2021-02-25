Nickelodeon sets up a studio dedicated to Avatar

Fans of The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra rejoice, as Nickelodeon Animation has created a division dedicated to the universe of Avatar, the simply-named Avatar Studios.

The announcement of this from Nickelodeon Animation was rather sparse with the reveal of the studio logo (see above) and a link to a story on Entertainment Weekly with more information.

Firstly the studio will feature Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as executive producers. These two are the creators of Avatar so having them on board is a must. Secondly the content that the studio creates will, of course, go to Nickelodeon as well as yet another streaming service Paramount Plus (Paramount+).

The first project that Avatar Studios is working on is an animated film that will go into product in 2021. No word has been given as to what this film will actually deal with.

That being said the term “Avatarverse” is thrown around by the two creators so it’s clear that the movie isn’t a one and done type of deal. It seems that Nickelodeon and parent company Viacom really want to make a go of turning Avatar into something that can support many projects akin to Marvel.

While we’d usually be sceptical about such things – how many cinematic universes have been created and failed since the success of the MCU? – we really love Avatar and think there’s a lot more to explore here. The fact that the two creators have returned for all of this is also a good sign but, as always, we’ll have to wait and see some finished products before we can really judge anything.

Neither the official announcement or the exclusive story from Entertainment Weekly provides any update on the live action Netflix show based on The Last Airbender. Rather infamously DiMartino and Konietzko left the production in August 2020 citing the classic “creative differences”. It will be a bit strange to have two technically competing Avatar-based products in the works at the same time.