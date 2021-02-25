Pokémon Presents stream happening on 26th February

Fans who have been waiting for announcements will finally get them tomorrow (probably) as it has been announced that a Pokémon Presents stream will be happening on Friday, 26th February.

The stream will start tomorrow at 07:00 PST, which is 17:00 local time, on the official Pokémon YouTube channel here.

So, little information has been provided about this Pokémon Presents, but it’s theorised that some big announcements are incoming. 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the franchise and fans of the videogames, card game, apps and more are all expecting some announcements for their niche of the hobby.

The big ticket item most people are expecting is a remake of the fourth generation games Diamond and Pearl. We won’t get into the massive amount of speculation around this topic but these games make the most sense to be remade in the modern day on top of countless fans begging for it over the years.

Together with Pokémon Presents, Post Malone will be performing with his involvement in festivities announced earlier this month. A press release sent to news outlets has this information about the performance:

“Separately, in anticipation of the Pokémon Day virtual concert on Saturday, February 27, Post Malone has released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s smash 1995 hit ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ – appropriately dubbed the ‘Pokémon 25 Version’. The original record was last on the Billboard charts 25 years ago and Post recorded his version to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. The song will be included as part of Post’s headlining appearance in the Pokémon Day virtual concert which begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST on February 27 and can be viewed for free on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website. In the meantime, fans can find links to the song here: https://PostMalone.lnk.to/OWBWYPR”

We still don’t understand why Post Malone and Katy Perry were chosen as artists to be involved with this but we’ll have to wait and see what the pair, together with Pokémon, do.

“In addition to this exciting news, starting today, Trainers will have the opportunity to add a special Pikachu to the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games by using a special password. In keeping with the music theme for this year’s celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, this Pikachu knows the move Sing, which Pikachu can’t ordinarily learn. Fans will be able to find the special password in Pokémon’s email newsletter and on Pokémon’s official social media channels, as well as on the 25th anniversary website and Pokémon.com.” continues the press release.

On top of all of this there’s also talk of leaks and fake news going around so if you want to avoid it just tune into the official presentation tomorrow.

[Source – PokéBeach]