Star Wars: Republic Commando comes to Switch and PS4 for $15

The 2005 Star Wars FPS Republic Commando will be relaunched as an HD port for more modern hardware – the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 – in a few months.

On 6th April, owners of those consoles (as well as the PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility) will get to experience the game for the first time or replay it.

“You are the leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon,” reads the description of the game from Aspyr Media.

Aspyr will be handling these ports, a company that is no stranger to Star Wars work. Aspyr worked on ports for the Star Wars titles Knights of the Old Republic II, Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. The company’s website even has a dedicated Star Wars page.

A store page for the Nintendo Switch port of Republic Commando is available here, although no price is visible. Outlets such as The Verge, however, are reporting that the port will cost $14.99 (~R218). This is great news as Nintendo Switch ports of older games have a habit of still being prices high with first party games such as Miitopia and Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword prices like new games.

That aside it’s good to see more attention given to these Star Wars games. Under the exclusive licence of EA games set in this universe were under strict control but we’ve been seeing more of them in the wild as this exclusivity dies and the Lucasfilm Games brand is brought back to life.

For those new to the game, or those who want a refresher, there’s a trailer for the ports which you can watch in the embedded below. We also highly recommend this video from content creator Mandalore which covers the game and how it plays in modern times.