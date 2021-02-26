Canon’s new M50 Mark II revealed, set for local release at the end of March

Much has been made of content creators in recent years, and the fact that many a consumer tech manufacturer is designing products purpose-built for that market. Last year we saw Sony reveal a compact camera just for vloggers, and now Canon has billed its new M50 Mark II mirrorless camera as a perfect device for content creators.

This as the camera sports the ability to shoot up to 4K video in either portrait or landscape modes, but also that it can capture livestream video in FullHD for direct upload to YouTube.

As for why it has chosen to add this kind of functionality, a press release sent to Hypertext provides more insight.

“The global appetite for creating, sharing and watching content on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch shows no sign of slowing down – with people dedicating more time exploring hobbies and learning new skills. In Europe alone, between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020, TikTok saw its monthly usage increase by 93 per cent amongst 16-64 years olds,” it explains.

As such, it looks like Canon is trying to better align its more affordable mirrorless camera options to the needs of social media content creators.

Looking at some of the other elements of the M50 Mark II, it features a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, Intelligent Auto modes and Eye Detection to make shooting easier, according to the Japanese camera maker.

There’s also other features such as a clean HDMI output for the aforementioned YouTube livestreaming, as well as an easily accessible 3.5mm headphone jack to mic up the camera, along with a vari-angle touchscreen if you plan to hold the Canon M50 Mark II Casey Neistat style.

This new mirrorless camera is already available for pre-order in selected parts of the world, and is expected to be ready to purchase come the end of March. Precise local details on the price and availability fronts are still in the offing.