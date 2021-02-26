GirlCode and Deloitte host a virtual career day in March

So much has changed since COVID-19 came into our lives and sometimes when we think back to how things were, it feels like we’re paging through the annals of a history we weren’t around for.

Something that has seemingly disappeared in the face of the pandemic are career days.

These days don’t only give students a break from their academic work, they also help students find direction for their future. Being able to talk to somebody in a field you’re interested in or learn about a career path you might not have considered can quite literally change your life.

So, in order to give students a helping hand when it comes to deciding what to do for the rest of their lives, GirlCode and Deloitte will be hosting a career day for female students. Unlike career days pre-pandemic, this one will be hosted online.

“Many organisations use the careers days as a platform to explore available talent and scout them for possible learnerships or graduate programmes. With COVID-19 restricting physical gatherings, hosting a physical career day would prevent many attendees from getting an opportunity to learn about Deloitte and what the company does. Hence, we decided to host a virtual career day,” chief executive officer at GirlCode, Zandile Mkwanazi explained.

The career day will take place on International Women’s Day – 8th March – and the theme for the event will be #ChooseToChallenge. The event will run from 09:00 in the morning through to 13:00.

Registration for the event is currently open and you can register for free at this URL. GirlCode and Deloitte anticipate as many as 200 students will attend so we recommend registering now if you are interested.

To that end, registration closes on 4th March.

“Our involvement with GirlCode began in 2019 because we believe in the work that they are doing. Digital is the way of the future and we want the girls to have opportunities in this space. This is part of our WorldClass ambition to impact 10 million lives in Africa through skills development needed for the digital economy. The career days help IT students to learn and explore opportunities and make valuable connections at organisations such as Deloitte,” added managing partner for responsible business and public policy at Deloitte, Bonga Nyembe .