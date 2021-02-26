New look at Deathloop is very James Bond

We’ve haven’t seen much of Arkane’s upcoming roguelike FPS Deathloop in some time but thankfully we have a new gameplay reveal that feels very much like something out of 007.

Between the stylised, drawn interludes and the music this has to be inspired by the openings of James Bond movies. This isn’t us postulating either as Art Director on the game Sebastien Mitton provided a watchlist of movies that influenced the look and feel of Deathloop. What’s on top of the list? The 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall. The rest of the movies from Mitton are listed on the PlayStation Blog.

“Trapped in a time loop, Colt has been experiencing déjà vu for as long as he can remember, which actually isn’t very long because he has amnesia and only really remembers his recent past. That might explain all the déjà vu, honestly. Every time the day loops it’s a struggle to remember everything so he can use the knowledge he has to push himself forward and, hopefully, off the island of Blackreef. Colt sets his sights on a new target – the Visionary, ‘Ramblin’ Frank Spicer,” reads the description of this new video.

007 stylings aside what do we actually see in this new trailer? One of our favourite parts is around the one minute 20 mark. The gun being used by the player seems to be a strange rifle that can be broken apart into two pistols. There’s also a massive hand cannon here that has the word “Blam!” written in what appears to be pink glitter.

We get to see some environmental gameplay by killing enemies by pushing them into objects / off of drops as well as distractions and stuns by throwing objects. The teleportation reminds us of Arkane’s Dishonored and it looks like you can throw enemies around quite a bit with some mystical powers. We’re getting a “Jedi with a gun” vibe from the way you can combine these powers with firearms.

Deathloop is scheduled for release on 21st May for the PlayStation 5 and PC. There is the possibility that it will come to Xbox consoles as Microsoft now owns Deahtloop’s publisher Bethesda. There’s been no official word about Xbox ports but we wouldn’t be surprised to see one in the future, albeit some time after the PS5 and PC launch.