Unleashed is a new Hot Wheels game coming this September

Hot Wheels Unleashed has just been announced as a rather interesting looking game where the Hot Wheels are actual toy cars racing around normal environments.

Embedded below is out first taste of the game which sees the cars racing on the familiar orange plastic tracks around a garage. It’s an extremely polished trailer and looks lifelike to the point where you can see the little divots in the die-cast bodies of the cars.

There’s a great juxtaposition here between the tiny scale of the cars and the more serious nature of the racing the game is trying to convey as what looks like a massive accident is just a toy car falling off the track.

In the trailer we can see the race course being edited which is something that will be a main feature of the game.

“Unleash your creativity! Build your amazing and unique tracks in any game environment, mixing special track pieces and items specific to each location, for endless racing fun. Share your creations with the world or enjoy the tracks made by other crazy players like you,” reads the “Track Editor” section of the Hot Wheels Unleashed website.

That website is worth a visit because, aside from learning more about the game, it has some fun little quirks. The loading symbol is a toy car going around a vertical loop (loop the loop) and the main logo at the top is a rendered 3D object that moves according to your cursor.

Here we can find more mechanics that the game will feature such as a Livery Editor, multiplayer (including splitscreen) and the first batch of revealed cars. Right now these seven cars have been revealed to be featured in the game with “more to come” promised. All seven are toys which have been released in the past.

Bone Shaker

Dragon Blaster

Night Shifter

Rip Rod

Rodger Dodger 2.0

Sharkruiser

Twin Mill

Hot Wheels Unleashed is planned to be released on 30th September for, well, just about everything: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Going back to the website to look for more information and there are, unfortunately, multiple versions. More irritating is the listed “Car Pass” which seems to be DLC for more cars that is only available with higher end versions of the game. You can see the summary of these four versions at the bottom of this page.

This is shaping up to be a big week for Hot Wheels in videogames as six drivable ones were recently added to Forza Horizon 4 in the latest car pack paid DLC.