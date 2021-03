Everything you can watch on Netflix South Africa this month

Well March kind of crept up on us, but here we are approaching the anniversary of the first lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With lockdown now reduced to alert level 1, South Africans will surely be getting out and about a bit more though should a stricter lockdown happen again, Netflix has a great selection of movies and series coming in March.

Before we detail the original content, this is what licensed content you can expect to arrive on Netflix this month and when. Most of the licensed content is available today.

Argo – 1st March

The Conjuring – 1st March

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 1st March

Gone Girl – 1st March

Surviving R. Kelly: Season One – 1st March

The Remains of the Day – 1st March

300 – 1st March

Rosemary’s Baby – 1st March

The Switch – 15th March

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – 27th March

The Hangover Parts 1, 2 and 3 – 30th March

Onward to the original content.

1st March

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – Netflix Original documentaries

2nd March

Word Party: Season 5 – Netflix Kids & Family

3rd March

Moxie – Netflix Original Film

Murder Among the Mormons – Netflix Original documentaries

4th March

Pacific Rim: The Black – Netflix Original Anime

5th March

Sentinelle – Netflix Original Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence – Netflix Original documentaries

City of Ghosts – Netflix Kids & Family

8th March

Bombay Begums – Netflix Original Series

Bombay Rose – Netflix Original Film

9th March

The Houseboat – Netflix Original Series

StarBeam: Season 3 – Netflix Kids & Family

10th March

Marriage or Mortgage – Netflix Original Series

Dealer (Caïd)- Netflix Original Series

Last Chance U: Basketball – Netflix Original documentaries

11th March

Coven of Sisters – Netflix Original Film

12th March

Paradise PD: Part 3- Netflix Original Series

Love Alarm: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The One – Netflix Original Series

Paper Lives – Netflix Original Film

YES DAY – Netflix Original Film

15th March

The Lost Pirate Kingdom – Netflix Original Series

Zero Chill – Netflix Kids & Family

16th March

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix Kids & Family

17th March

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case- Netflix Original Series

Simply Black – Netflix Original Film

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal – Netflix Original documentaries

18th March

Cabras da Peste – Netflix Original Film

B: The Beginning Succession – Netflix Original Anime

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

19th March

Sky Rojo – Netflix Original Series

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

One Small Problem – Netflix Original Film

Alien TV: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

Country Comfort – Netflix Kids & Family

22nd March

Navillera – Netflix Original Series

23rd March

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning – Netflix Originals Comedy Specials

24th March

Who Killed Sara? – Netflix Original Series

Seaspiracy – Netflix Original documentaries

25th March

Caught by a Wave – Netflix Original Film

Secret Magic Control Agency – Netflix Kids & Family

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – Netflix Original Anime

26th March

The Irregulars – Netflix Original Series

A Week Away – Netflix Original Film

Bad Trip – Netflix Original Film

Nailed It!: Double Trouble- Netflix Original Series

30th March

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix Kids & Family

31st March