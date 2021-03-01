Land Rover rolls out ‘South African-inspired’ Range Rover colours

If you are in the market to drop serious cash on a Range Rover you may want to get yourself a special one clad in unique colours inspired by South Africa as Land Rover reveals a custom mix of eight finishes based on the sights of our country.

27 Range Rovers are currently in South Africa (and available to buy) sporting these colours which were done at the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) department in England.

20 Range Rover Sport SVRs are finished in the more subtle Stimela sa Sebusuku colour while a more limited amount are available for the brighter ones. Four Range Rover Sport SVR get the izi Khaleni Plum, 1000 Hills Green, Namaqua Orange, and Egoli Yellow colours each. The last three Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamics each get Bantry Blue, Sibudu Stone and Sudwala Eve.

Official descriptions of the eight colours can be found below. Unfortunately we only have actual pictures of five of them at the moment.

Our favourite of the bunch is the Izi Khaleni Plum. It’s not every day we think “I could see myself driving a purple car” but it looks amazing based off of this promo image. The black wheels and accents of the car match the darker purple too.

It should be noted that the 27 cars available in the country right now aren’t your only options if you’re seriously considering buying a new vehicle from Jaguar Land Rover. The whole point of the Special Vehicle Operations is that a custom finish can be chosen for your new car. These South African colours are more a bit of showing off to illustrate this point, especially for us here as these custom services are sometimes not available.

Sibudu Stone

Inspired by the ancient cliffs of the Sibudu Cave in Kwa Zulu Natal, Sibudu Stone is a rich, pearlescent grey-blue shade which dances dramatically off the Range Rover’s elegant silhouette.

Sudwala Eve

Inspired by the darkest chambers of the oldest caves in the world, this exclusive Sudwala Eve finish exudes an enigmatic aura as moving as the historic South African landmark itself. Like the 2.8-billion-year-old dolomite rocks which comprise the Sudwala cave system, the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic commands respect like no other.

Bantry Blue

Inspired by the cool, azure Atlantic waters and cerulean sky of Bantry Bay in the Western Cape, Bantry Blue is a deeply intense colour evocative of summer escapes that will delight occupants and onlookers equally. Spellbinding in appearance, this colour applied to the Range Rover’s clean but purposeful lines has a most magical effect.

Stimela sa Sebusuku

Inspired by the rich history trains have had in shaping South Africa, Stimela sa Sebusuku translates from isiZulu as ‘Midnight train’. This deep satin black finish underlines the Range Rover Sport’s athletic lines while paying tribute to the iconic mode of transport responsible for making Mzansi what it is today.

Namaqua Orange

Inspired by the famous Flower Route north of Cape Town that is transformed in springtime by a phenomenal exhibition of flowering daisies, Namaqua Orange is an vibrant hue fitting of the Range Rover Sport SVR’s energetic nature.

Egoli Yellow

Inspired by Johannesburg – the city of Gold. Egoli yellow is a vibrant yellow hue, evocative of South Africa’s sunshine and the warmth of Mzansi’s people.

1000 Hills Green

Inspired by the verdant greenery in the rolling hills of Kwa-Zulu Natal, this lush, electric green has been applied to the Range Rover Sport SVR to create a show-stopping vehicle like no other.

Izi Khaleni Plum

Inspired by the deep purple sunset often witnessed near an impressive rock formation in Coffee Bay, izi Khaleni Plum is a lively colour for a lively SUV. Translated from Xhosa, izi Khaleni means ‘Place of thunder’ – a fitting title for the most powerful Land Rover in history.