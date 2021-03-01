1More and its new ComfoBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

There was once a time when wireless headphones were far less common, but like all things in consumer electronics, needs change.
With streaming and smartphones making access to music easier than ever, not to mention the fact that many companies have abandoned the 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless headphones are now a ubiquitous part of the modern music experience.
As such, you need to be savvy when choosing a pair of wireless headphones for yourself, especially if you want to ensure that you can listen to music as it was intended.
This is the driving motivation behind the founding of global audio specialist brand – 1More back in 2013. Focusing on giving music lovers the experience they not only deserve, but expect, 1More has a history of winning multiple CES awards year on year.
Now available in South Africa through local technology distributor Syntech, 1More has a wide-ranging number of audio products for savvy consumers to enjoy.
The new ComfoBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for instance, have been designed with an all-around experience in mind, offering both intuitive controls and functionality alongside great battery life and crystal clear audio.
To give you an idea of the pedigree behind these new offerings, 1More leaned on the expertise of Grammy award winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi to refine the acoustics found on the ComfoBuds.
The setup process could not be easier once unboxed, with the ComfoBuds featuring Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure a stable connection throughout the day on any mobile device with compatible capabilities, as well as touting Advanced Audio Coding to deliver an even better experience on Apple devices.
Sound on the ComfoBuds are delivered by a 13.4 mm extra-large dynamic driver, which is expertly tuned to deliver a dynamic range of lows, mids and highs, but is particularly good when you want to turn up the bass. Added to this the fact that the ComfoBuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistant, making them ideal running companions.
If you’re more of a homebody, there is up to four hours of listening available from a single charge, but this is extended by a further 18 hours thanks to the handsome charging case that the ComfoBuds come with.
These true wireless in-ear headphones will even appeal to the work from home crowd, as even the loudest environments can be tuned out for video calls thanks to the four built-in Environmental Noise Cancellation microphones that 1More have integrated.
Far less expensive than similarly specced wireless in-ear headphones, the 1More ComfoBuds are a third, and even a fourth in some cases, the price of other competitor offerings.
Thankfully 1More have made the ComfoBuds as affordable as they are innovative, retailing for a recommended price of R999 and available in either black or white colour options.
To find out more about the new ComfoBuds, as well as the other audio devices that 1More sells, head to www.1more.co.za.