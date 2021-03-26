After many moons, the Spotify desktop app and web player are getting a refresh

The Spotify desktop app and web player have been dying for a design refresh for a while now and that refresh is finally happening.
In a blog post published this week, Spotify detailed some changes to its desktop and web players that would bring them closer to the look of the Spotify mobile app, while also adding some new functionality.
“With this redesign, we’re combining the technical opportunity of a modern and scalable web player together with a cohesive Spotify design and the features that you’ve all come to expect across the desktop app. Ultimately, we’re making this change because we believe in the future of both platforms, and we want to make sure it can continue to serve the needs of our users now and in the future,” said Spotify.
So what’s new?
Firstly the layout and look of the home page has changed dramatically.
Creating playlists should also be easier as Spotify has streamlined this process. You will now find a search bar within the playlist creation page so you don’t need to leave the page to find new tracks to add. There are also new sorting options for Your Library, and you can drag and drop tracks into a playlist.
There will also be new filters within the Your Library menu where you can switch between podcasts, playlists and albums easily.
All of these changes are really quality of life improvements that the desktop and web players have needed for some time now.
Spotify says these updates are rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks. PC users can download the app via the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store. For those using a Mac you can download the desktop player here.