Apple Pay launches in SA, handful of banks supporting for now

Apple Pay is finally available in South Africa. The Cupertino-based company’s contactless payment platform seemed in limbo for a long time, but this morning multiple local publications and customers were able to add their respective mobile payment services to the Apple Pay platform via the Wallet app on iOS.
According to TechCentral, this is only available on Nedbank, Absa and Discovery Bank accounts for now.
This as no official announcement has come out of Apple confirming the payment feature’s availability at the time of writing, but the fact that several customers have already been able to add their profile to it is fairly certifiable.
Adding credence to the report is word from Chipo Mushwana, executive for emerging payments at Nedbank. “As the affinity for digital payments grows in the South African market, we strive to ensure that we continue to provide our clients with the most recent and in-demand contactless payment solutions,” he confirmed to TechCentral in a statement.
The publication also got word that other financial institutions are working hard to make Apple Pay available to customers. Most notably FNB, with CEO Chris Labuschange stating that, “We’re [FNB] working with Apple and look forward to bringing Apple Pay to our customers. Once available, it will be accessible at scale to nearly a million iPhone users from our six million digitally active customers.”
As for why Apple Pay is being made available now, the main reason appears to be the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a significant increase in contactless solutions. With Samsung Pay already in the country and Huawei Pay officially launching late last year, now Apple has been added to the mix, meaning the top three smartphone vendors in the country now have their payment platforms in SA too.
Whether this means local Johnny Appleseed’s will be able to order an Apple Card in future, remains to be seen.
[Source – TechCentral]