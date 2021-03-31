‘Are we Blades in that one? Tight’ Rick and Morty season 5 revealed

The fifth season of Rick and Morty has finally been revealed with a trailer and a release date of 20th June.

Despite the trailer being only a couple of minutes long there’s a lot to see. Our favourite bit must be at the 40 second mark where the eponymous pair are walking through a field with crystals showing what looks like alternate realities. In one of these crystals Rick and Morty are dressed as the Marvel character Blade.

Vampires have appeared in the show numerous times with season two episode seven mostly focused on them. If the Blade stuff isn’t just a passing joke maybe we’ll see more of these especially as the “Vampire Master” was revealed in a post-credits scene.

Throughout the trailer we also see the Smith family dressed in matching uniforms and piloting what look to be mechs. This seems to be a very clear Voltron spoof which we see multiple cuts of in the trailer. This has us guessing that one entire episode of season five will be based on Voltron or other combiner mech franchises like Power Rangers.

The “ziplining through futuristic metallic tunnels” part has also been used as the new banner image for the Rick and Morty twitter account and other areas of promotion. It seems the Voltron bit will get a lot of play when it happens.

While we wait for season five the other four seasons are now streaming on HBO Max. As this service is still not available in most countries you should still be able to watch re-runs on regular TV. In South Africa all four released seasons are up on Showmax too.

The season five reveal trailer is embedded below. This YouTube version is censored, however, which kills the flow of things. An uncensored version is available on the Adult Swim site.