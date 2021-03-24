Asus looking to kickstart local creatives with VivoTalent campaign

Asus South Africa has announced a new campaign aimed at finding the country’s top creative talent to assist them in kickstarting their careers. The campaign is called VivoTalent and features a cash prize pool of R100 000, along with some Asus products on offer too.

Those interested in applying need to submit a 90 second to three-minute long video explaining who they are and what they create. There are also no holds barred in terms of what kinds of creatives can apply, according to Asus South Africa.

“We don’t care if you are keen to do an Ariana cover, drop your own original track, do a standup routine or if you want to show us an interpretive dance take on ‘War and Peace’,” says ASUS Systems country marketing manager, Juan Mouton.

“As long as you are original, so we don’t want to see TikTok videos or Reels being used, we want you to start from scratch, tell us a story and show us your talent.” he adds.

The campaign, which launches today across South Africa, will welcome any type of talent or content and to judge the final winners Asus have assembled a panel of judges and mentors to help guide the participants. The panel includes Siv Ngesi, Rob Forbes and Shamilla Miller, who will not only review contestant videos, but will also share their experience and insight with contestants.

The campaign is scheduled to conclude in early May with a livestream show, where the judges will review their favourites of campaign, discuss the creative merits of their selections and then come to an agreement on the final winner.

To enter the competition, upload your creative video to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #VivoTalent and tag Asus South Africa.