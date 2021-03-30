Big Chungus is coming to an official Looney Tunes game

Big Chungus, a popular meme from a few years ago featuring a fat version of Bugs Bunny, is about to make the jump from internet joke to officially recognised product.

This is because the mobile game Looney Tunes World of Mayhem will be adding Big Chungus some time in the future.

The official Twitter account for the app tweeted out a short video revealing as much to the world.

Your world may not be ready for him.

But our World of Mayhem is. pic.twitter.com/0MxoCrYrun — Looney Tunes World of Mayhem (@LooneyTunesWoM) March 29, 2021

World of Mayhem is an ARPG strategy game. We won’t pretend to have played it, but it looks very much like every other branded app that incorporates microtransactions, a familiar licence and assigning power levels to pop culture characters.

For that last part you can see this screenshot of the game featuring “Daffy Hood” that has not one, not two but three different ratings attached to it: power, stars and pieces.

If we had to guess Big Chungus will likely just be just like Daffy Hood – a variant for Bugs Bunny.

While we wait for an official reveal users on Twitter have been busy. In replies to the announcement tweet have been making use of @videditbot, an automated account that can edit videos according to tweet instructions.

The replies have been using this bot to add various music tracks to the giant bunny encroaching on the world. Here’s some of the best ones. While it would be easy to say the Doom Eternal one is the best we have to love the creativity of using the Universal Studios title card music as both it and the Big Chungus reveal video feature a view of the Earth.

Mick Gordon – The Only Thing They Fear Is You (from the Doom Eternal OST)

Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise (but just the choir part)

Audio credit: Tommy Boy Music pic.twitter.com/E6xBeEEhfY — EditVideoBot 2. (@videditbot) March 29, 2021

Ultron’s Theme (No Strings On Me from Age of Ultron)

Audio credit goes to Monster Sound Records pic.twitter.com/jrzp1NpQhk — EditVideoBot 2. (@videditbot) March 29, 2021

John Williams – Duel of the Fates

Universal Studios title card theme