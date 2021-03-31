Cell C gets a win when it needs it most

Yesterday MTN announced that it was selected as a service provider by National Treasury for the RT15 2021 Traversal Contract, but MTN won’t be handling that task alone.

Cell C has announced that it too was appointed as a service provider to the South African government for the delivery of mobile communication services. This win could not come at a better time as the mobile network operator struggles to make headway on its turnaround strategy.

“This award marks a significant milestone for Cell C and is testament to our understanding of the needs of government and tailoring innovative solutions that matter to them, with extra value. It reflects the confidence in our brand and the tenacity of the company. I’m extremely proud of the effort our team put into Cell C’s proposal,” said Cell C chief executive officer, Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Among the requirements of the RT15 2021 Traversal Contract, service providers had to give government uncapped mobile internet access with no fair usage policy. The contract also gives preference to locally produced smartphones.

In addition to that, the RT15 2021 Traversal Contract aims to reduce the cost of mobile communication services. This will be achieved through a set limit spend of R500 per month per civil servant.

“No longer is Cell C’s focus on networks; it is about collaboration, innovative products and services and better understanding its customers. This is good for competition,” said Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Simo Mkhize.

The RT15 2021 Traversal Contract comes into effect on 1st April and will extend through until 31st March 2026.

The contract has been split between MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Vodacom where previously Vodacom held the contract to provide government’s communication services exclusively, as reported by Business Insider.