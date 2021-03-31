Comstor launches new partner portal with access to Westcon-Comstor tools

As part of Westcon-Comstor’s on going efforts to create a digital first ecosystem, Comstor, a part of Westcon-Comstor has announced the launch of its own partner portal.

The Comstor Partner Portal is billed as an, “interactive platform enabling Comstor to provide improved customer support and drive growth across all Cisco architectures”. As you may be aware, Comstor is a leading distributor for Cisco.

The portal will act as a sort of hub for Comstor partners. Through the portal partners can access the latest promotions, check stock levels, place orders and even check Comstor’s PartnerView portal.

“Comstor is committed to supporting the ongoing success of our partners and helping them to grow their business in a way that works for them. As working hours continue to be flexible, it is of utmost importance that we provide partners with access to everything they need, whenever they need it, at the click of a button,” explained Comstor Director, Louise Taute (pictured).

As well as providing secure access to sales and marketing tools, assets and enablement materials, the portal is connected to other Westcon-Comstor tools to allow users to check order history, open RMAs, check stock, check serial numbers, and access demonstrations and trials.

There is also a small business focused area with a special focus on the Cisco Designed Small Business portfolio, in line with the aligned growth opportunity that Cisco has identified within the small business segment.

Comstor partners can head here to register on the Partner Portal.