COVID-19 in South Africa: 18th March 2021

Loadshedding has plagued the country this week and proved even more erratic than usual, with it suspended for a handful of hours today in order for mourners to pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelethini, who passed away recently. The chaos surrounding the nation’s power grid has distracted somewhat from COVID-19 in South Africa, but as the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) shows, we need to remain vigilant.

This as the number of new daily infections has picked up over the past 24 hours, with 1 531 cases being recorded. This sees the total number of cases for the country to date rise to 1 532 497, as the NDoH confirms that 1 450 056 recoveries have also been reported. The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, however, which is the same as it was for the previous two days.

The department has updated its vaccine numbers too, noting that 168 413 vaccines have been administered to date, showing a relatively slow inoculation at this stage of the rollout. As fears over a third and fourth wave of infections grow, it is one area that government needs to significantly ramp up its efforts.

While we await news on the vaccine front, unfortunately 74 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Gauteng accounting now a little over 50 percent of new deaths at 38. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has since risen to 51 634.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 280 432 264 018 16 414 11 378 Eastern Cape 194 555 182 901 11 654 11 333 Northern Cape 35 098 32 137 2 859 791 Free State 81 677 76 429 5 248 3 527 KwaZulu-Natal 332 256 316 228 16 028 9 878 North West 62 396 59 055 3 341 1 323 Mpumalanga 73 247 70 897 2 350 1 311 Gauteng 410 060 397 289 12 771 10 086 Limpopo 62 776 60 102 2 674 2 007 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 532 497 1 459 056 73 441 51 634

