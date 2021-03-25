COVID-19 in South Africa: 25th March 2021

Today is the eve of the country’s first lockdown as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa. That hard lockdown took effect in an effort to prepare our healthcare system for the anticipated wave of infections, but also to limit the spread of the virus during the first couple of weeks of the pandemic.

Looking at the latest numbers from the National Department of Health (NDoH), we have unfortunately failed on both accounts, as most countries across the world have.

The report confirms that 1 048 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours as the total number of infections to date now sits at 1 540 009. The department also reported that over 9.69 million tests have been conducted to date, while 1 466 595 recoveries were recorded too. The latter sees no move in the recovery rate, which remains at 95 percent.

As for the vaccine rollout for frontline healthcare workers, things are moving slowly. To that end only 207 808 vaccines have been administered to date, which puts more pressure to get the next phases of the rollout underway.

Exacerbating matters is the fact that 121 new fatalities have been reported over the past 24 hours as well. Of the new 121, the NDoH says the Free State and Limpopo account for 38 a piece and Gauteng contributes 24. This brings the death toll to date related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 52 372.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 281 531 265 285 16 246 11 430 Eastern Cape 195 006 183 447 11 559 11 351 Northern Cape 35 684 32 309 2 859 802 Free State 82 404 77 267 5 137 3 613 KwaZulu-Natal 333 207 317 455 15 752 10 138 North West 63 086 59 522 3 564 1 413 Mpumalanga 74 037 71 758 2 279 1 338 Gauteng 412 106 399 450 12 656 10 166 Limpopo 62 948 60 102 2 846 2 121 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 540 009 1 466 595 73 414 52 372

