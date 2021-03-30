COVID-19 in South Africa: 30th March 2021

Most people in the country are gearing up for an Easter weekend under lockdown. Whether that is at level 1 or higher remains to be seen for now, but either way, it is a less than ideal way to spend one of our most popular holiday periods. Needs must, however, as we still need to contend with COVID-19 in South Africa and adhere to the regulations that have been put in place.

As we await word on any changes to the lockdown restrictions for the Easter weekend, the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) confirms that only 548 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours. We cannot read too much into this figure though, as the trend in past weeks and months has been for the number of new cases to increase daily as the week progresses.

As a result, the total number of infections recorded to date now sites at 1 545 979, with 1 472 645 recoveries being recorded too. Unfortunately the recovery rate remains at 95 percent, however, which is a figure it has sat steady at for a couple of weeks now.

Another figure that is not moving as quickly as it should is the number of vaccines that have been administered to date, with 239 665 so far according to the NDoH. It makes the target of 1.5 million by the end of April almost untenable at this stage.

Regrettably the department has also had to report 47 new fatalities, with the North West accounting for 23 and Gauteng contributing 15. The death toll to date related to COVID-19 in South Africa has since risen to 52 710.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 282 504 265 907 16 597 11 446 Eastern Cape 195 362 183 798 11 564 11 358 Northern Cape 36 134 32 741 2 859 820 Free State 83 078 77 757 5 321 3 640 KwaZulu-Natal 333 795 318 217 15 578 10 167 North West 63 562 60 084 3 478 1 478 Mpumalanga 74 779 72 449 2 330 1 342 Gauteng 413 641 401 049 12 592 10 250 Limpopo 63 124 60 643 2 481 2 209 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 545 979 1 472 645 73 334 52 710

