Everything coming to Netflix in April 2021

This week is a rather short one thanks to Good Friday and Family Day taking place on 2nd and 5th April respectively.

South Africans are anxious about the possibility of a stricter lockdown heading into the long weekend, but for now there is no confirmation of such from government.

Thankfully, Netflix has detailed a smorgasbord of new content heading to the platform throughout the month of April. Something we can’t help but smile at is the arrival of The Lost World: Jurassic Park on 1st April. In a recent episode of the htxt.africast, we moaned about the fact that this was the only Jurassic Park movie from the original trilogy that wasn’t available on Netflix. Looks like we can finally have that Jurassic Park marathon we’ve been planning.

Other licensed content heading to Netflix next month includes:

The Good Place: Season 4 – 1st April

The Theory of Everything – 1st April

Mean Girls – 1st April

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 3 – 15th April

As for original content, it’s a going to be a busy month what with new seasons of The Circle and Prank Encounters hitting the streaming service. We’re also incredibly excited for Dead Places which arrives mid-way through the month.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in South Africa this month.

1st April

Prank Encounters: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Tersanjung the Movie – Netflix Original Film

Worn Stories – Netflix Original Documentaries

Magical Andes: Season 2 – Netflix Original Documentaries

2nd April

The Serpent – Netflix Original Series

Just Say Yes – Netflix Original Film

Concrete Cowboy – Netflix Original Film

Madame Claude – Netflix Original Film

Sky High – Netflix Original Film

5th April

Family Reunion: Part 3 – Netflix Kids & Family

6th April

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – Netflix Kids & Family

7th April

Snabba Cash – Netflix Original Series

The Wedding Coach – Netflix Original Series

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – Netflix Original Documentaries

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – Netflix Original Documentaries

The Big Day: Collection 2 – Netflix Original Series

8th April

The Way of the Househusband – Netflix Original Anime

9th April

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Netflix Original Film

Thunder Force – Netflix Original Film

Night in Paradise – Netflix Original Film

12th April

New Gods: Nezha Reborn – Netflix Original Film

13th April

My Love: Six Stories of True Love – Netflix Original Documentaries

Mighty Express: Season 3 – Netflix Kids & Family

14th April

Law School – Netflix Original Series

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! – Netflix Original Series

The Circle: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The Soul – Netflix Original Film

Love and Monsters – Netflix Original Film

Why Did You Kill Me? – Netflix Original Documentaries

15th April

Ride or Die – Netflix Original Film

16th April

Dead Places – Netflix Original Series

Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix Original Kids & Family

Into the Beat – Netflix Original Film

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico – Netflix Kids & Family

Why Are You Like This – Netflix Original Series

18th April

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

20th April

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

21st April

Zero – Netflix Original Series

22nd April

Life in Colour with David Attenborough – Netflix Original Documentaries

Stowaway – Netflix Original Film

23rd April

Shadow and Bone – Netflix Original Series

Tell Me When – Netflix Original Film

27th April

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 – Netflix Kids & Family

28th April

Sexify – Netflix Original Series

Headspace Guide to Sleep – Netflix Original Series

29th April

Things Heard & Seen – Netflix Original Film

Yasuke – Netflix Original Anime

30th April