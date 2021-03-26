Ghost of Tsushima movie news reveals the game’s success

We now know that the latest videogame to get a movie will be Ghost of Tsushima with Sony Pictures backing the film and John Wick director Chad Stahelski manning the helm.

Sucker Punch Productions Game Director, Nate Fox, in conjunction with this announcement, has also revealed some impressive numbers about the PlayStation exclusive game.

“Also, I’m happy to say we’ve sold more than 6.5 million copies of Ghost of Tsushima now, and that roughly half of those people have made it all the way through the game. Can you believe that? That’s around 3.25 million times the digital Mongols have been kicked out of digital Tsushima,” Fox writes.

Players actually finishing the story of a game isn’t as common as you think so a roughly 50 percent average for Ghost of Tsushima is rather impressive. According to HowLongToBeat the main story in this game is around 24.5 hours long, so its a testament to the quality of the game that so many people put so much time in here.

Unfortunately no other details about the movie have been released outside of the studio and the director. It may be a very long time before we see a trailer or even still images of this project.

While we wait the game director does have some suggestions for those who want to experience more of Tsushima.

“As a newly appointed ambassador for the real Island of Tsushima, I’d like to formally say- visit when it’s safe to, if you get a chance. The island is beautiful, the people are warm, and the history is all around you. If you’re very, very lucky you’ll spot a Tsushima Cat. Then later, when the Ghost of Tsushima movie comes out, you can tell your friends about how you’ve been to the beach where the Mongols landed,” Fox says.

For those who didn’t know Tsushima is a real island that’s part of the Japanese archipelago. You can see the tourist attractions and amenities on Trip Advisor.

You can read our launch review for Ghost of Tsushima here. We also replayed the game recently and it certainly holds up and comes highly recommended for those which haven’t experienced it, with the only hiccup being a finnicky camera which you will have to get used to.

With a movie in the works we have to wonder if this game will join the likes of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn in receiving ports on PC. Last month the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that Days Gone would be coming to PC as well as other previously PlayStation exclusive games. A big event like a movie would be a perfect time to release a port so more people can experience the game and become fans in the hope of buying tickets.