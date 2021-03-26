Hisense launches trio of Infinity H50 mid-range phones in SA

Hisense might be a name that most South Africans connect with TVs, but the company has slowly been ramping up its efforts as far as smartphones go in recent years. Its latest offerings are three new mid-range phones under the Infinity H50 banner, with a regular, Lite and Zoom model now landing in the country.

As it has done with most of its new smartphone releases, Hisense is punting great value for money on the Infinity H50 range, with the regularly named option standing out among the three.

To that end a large 6.81″ display and equally massive 5 000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Added to this is a quad camera array on the rear – 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth sensing and 2MP macro lenses, along with a 32MP front facing option. This is paired with an octa-core processor that clocks in at a modest 2.1GHz, but adds a generous 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage to the mix.

All this will cost a recommended R7 999, with the likes of Vodacom, MTN, Takealot, Hifi Corporation, Makro, Game and Edgars all stocking the Base model H50 and H50 Zoom (pictured in header).

As for the differences within the range, the Zoom features a pop-up camera, smaller 6.53″ display, 4 020mAh battery and slightly lesser specced camera setup. This carries a price tag of R5 499 (RRP).

Looking at the Lite, it will retail for R4 449 (RRP), has a 6.55″ display, mammoth 5 100mAh battery and the same camera setup as the Zoom sans pop-up camera – 48MP primary, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP depth sensing, 2MP macro and 16MP selfie lenses.

To sweeten the deal, Hisense has listed different bundled accessories for each of the Infinity H50 flavours. The regular one comes bundled with a Bluetooth mini soundbar, the H50 Zoom paired with a 100 000mAh power bank and H50 Lite with earbuds.

All three qualify for one free screen replacement, but you should likely confirm with the retailer before purchasing the extras.