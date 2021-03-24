How to get an invite link for Steam’s Remote Play Together

Remote Play Together, the Steam feature which allows you to turn traditionally in-person games into online multiplayer sessions, has received an update that allows you to play with anyone even if they don’t have a Steam account.

This allows games to be shared with people on other Windows PCs, as well as Linux, macOS and mobile on Android and iOS. To enable this cross-platform functionality all you need to do is share a link with the person you want to play with.

The steps in this process are as follows:

Launch a game that supports Remote Play Together Press shift + tab to open the Steam overlay Under your username there will be a blue button with the text “invite anyone to play” (see label 1 in the image below) A dialogue box will open with the URL (see label 2 in the image below) Copy this this URL and share it

A full list of games which support this functionality can be found here. You may already own a lot of these titles too. If you go to the announcement page and click on the first link in there, the Steam client will open and it will automatically create a new Dynamic Collection in your library that will group all applicable games together.

As with other Remote Play Together functionality only the host (the one sharing the code) needs to own the game.

We had a quick test of this new system and the URL generation and sharing works perfectly. What was less perfect was the experience of actually playing a game as we had so much lag that things were unplayable. We’re willing to chalk this up to our shaky internet connections as we’ve had better experiences, even in South Africa, on better connections.

As Steam and Remote Play Together is entirely free, you may as well experiment a bit to see how it works with your particular connection, and the link up to your guests.

If you want to see more of this in action Steam is doing something it doesn’t usually do by hosting a livestream event to demo this functionality. The Remote Play Together Sale & Streaming Event will take place tomorrow and feature many familiar faces in the streaming world. This event will also be accompanied by a Steam sale on games which support this feature.

You can watch these streams on YouTube, Twitch and Steam itself.