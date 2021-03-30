HP’s Intel 11th Gen Envy notebooks expected locally in July

This year we’ve seen a number of Intel OEMs announce new 11th Gen processor-sporting flavours of their devices for 2021. The latest to do so is HP, which has refreshed a pair of Envy notebooks – namely the Envy x360 15 and Envy 17 (left and right respectively in the header image).

It is not only Intel’s silicon, with HP also featuring AMD-powered variants within the lineup too, alongside the usual enhancements one finds with iterative updates.

Starting with the convertible offering from these new Envy notebooks, the x360 15 features an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and tips the scales at 1.8kg. The 15″ display is available in up to 4K supporting OLED panel, depending on the spec you opt for, with a choice of up to an AMD Ryzen 7 or 11th Gen processor. Added to this is Nvidia MX450 graphics, as well as support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, with the display of the x360 rotating 360 degrees, as the name suggests, to be used in a tent or tablet mode.

As for the more traditional Envy 17, HP has gone with only an Intel 11th Gen option. The 17″ panel onboard will also be available in up to 4K UHD quality, along with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. Internally up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage will be on offer, with the maximum RAM set to 32GB.

Both models are expected to land in South Africa, but at the time of writing HP is unable to provide a more precise date. It has, however, listed recommended retail prices, with the x360 15 starting at R24 999 and the Envy 17 at R29 999, so the new Envy notebooks do not come cheap, especially when you start going for the more expensive specifications.

Aimed at creatives in particular, it will be interested to see how HP’s new Envy notebooks compare to the other Intel 11th Gen Windows devices targeting the same consumers.