Huawei Mate 40 Pro up for pre-order today, launches in SA on 1st April

Late last year, we got to see the new Huawei Mate 40 series – all four models. While the new flagship devices boasted some impressive technology, such as the 5nm 5G-supporting Kirin 9000 chipset and 50MP SuperSensing wide-angle lens, one crucial element was missing – a release date and price.

That changed, however, in March with Huawei Mobile South Africa confirming during a live streamed media event that the new Mate 40 series will be available to purchase locally in April. At the time, no precise release date or local pricing was know, but now Huawei has revealed more information, with the Mate 40 Pro 5G earmarked for SA and going up on pre-order from today onwards and launching on 1st April (no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke).

The pre-order offer features a few incentives in the form of accompanying Huawei hardware and accessories such as the new FreeBuds 4i, GT 2e smartwatch and a further R1 500 taken off of the asking price should you pay R500 to secure a Mate 40 Pro 5G.

As for the recommended pricing, the Mate 40 Pro 5G will retail for R19 999 (RRP). At this stage, the Pro model is the only one of the three Mate 40 devices that Huawei Mobile SA is planning to launch locally, with no further word on the standard 5G version, Pro+ flavour or Porsche Design variant at this stage.

With 2020 proving a mixed year for Huawei and 2021 starting off poorly for many in the country, it should prove interesting to see what kind of interest there is in this new flagship phone range, especially as HMS is the default system by which Huawei delivers its apps and related services currently.

There is also the prospect of EMUI 11 to consider, which will add Huawei’s digital assistant Celia to devices in future, as the company looks to further build out its ecosystem.

Either way, the coming months will prove pivotal for Huawei.

We received the Mate 40 Pro 5G for review last year as well, but with the pricing and availability info missing at the time, held off on publishing our review. With these crucial details now confirmed, our review will be forthcoming.

In the interim, why not check out our unboxing of the Mate 40 Pro 5G below.