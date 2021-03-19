Internet sleuths crack secret code that points to Intel GPU scavenger hunt

For all of its faults, the collective brain that is the internet can really astound a person at times.

Take this news about Intel’s forthcoming desktop GPU – DG2.

Now, Intel announced that its DG1 GPUs were real and heading to partners earlier this year but those cards aren’t really meant for gaming or indeed sold to the general public. The DG2 might change that but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

During a GDC 2021 presentation Intel teased something called Xe HPG. Check it out below.

Did you spot it?

Don’t worry if you didn’t because we didn’t either. At the 21 second mark you can see a string of binary code. What does that binary code translate to? Thankfully Wccftech has already cracked the code.

The binary code lead sleuths to an IP address specifically 35.160.237.280 which is in fact a hidden website created by Intel.

On that website you will find a message that reads, “Welcome to Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt” as well as launch date of 26th March 2021 at 9:00 PST (18:00 CAT) and a prompt enter a secret code.

But that’s not all the short teaser is hiding. There are several alphanumeric codes scattered throughout the video including:

43.0823N

79.0731W

Those are quite clearly GPS co-ordinates but plugging them into Google Maps takes you to erm, the middle of the Niagara River?

As you can see in the image above there is also a Statue of Nikola Tesla near those co-ordinates but Wccftech also mentions those co-ordinates are smack bang at the location of Niagra Falls.

This could be the codename of the Xe HPG (Intel likes picking large bodies of water as codenames for its CPU SKUs) but it could just as well be the location of the presentation that will be happening on 26th March.

Given Intel’s lacklustre performance in the CPU market of late, we have to wonder what this song and dance is for. The teaser video clearly shows the Intel Xe LP graphics being “upgraded” in a sense and if we were pushed to guess what HPG means, we’d pen down “high performance gaming”. But the big question is whether Intel can really compete with the likes of AMD and NVIDIA when it comes to graphics cards, especially graphics cards for gaming.

We’re just going to have to wait for more information on 26th March.

With AMD and NVIDIA struggling to meet demand for GPUs, we have to wonder whether Intel will suffer the same fate if it’s planning on releasing a desktop GPU for gamers in the near future.

Good teaser though Intel, we always love a good puzzle.