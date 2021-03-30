ISPA Inspire awards its first bursaries

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) launched the ISPA Inspire bursary programme in 2020 and today it has announced the first bursary recipients from that programme.

The recipients are Fabian Brijlal from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal who attended Earlington Secondary School and the other is Jordy Kafwe Kioni from Parklands, Western Cape who attended Elkanah House.

As for what the two will be studying, Brijlal will be completing his BSc in Computer Science while Kioni will begin the same degree following his graduation from the Matric Class of 2020. ISPA said that the bursaries were awarded following an extensive evaluation of each application using the National Youth Policy as a guide.

“We believe it is important to encourage South Africa’s youth to enter the ICT sector which represents a major engine for economic growth. Both Fabian and Jordy are incredible assets to their communities and we wish them the very best in their studies,” said chair of ISPA’s social development working group, Aurora Vani said in a statement.

As mentioned, ISPA started Inspire – it’s bursary programme – last year after it retired its teacher training programme. That programme equipped 3 000 teachers with ICT skills over its 19 year run. We’re hopeful then that Inspire can reach more students as it continues.

To that end, the next round of applications for the 2021/2022 bursary programme will open in “mid-2021”. We’ve asked ISPA to keep us updated along with a specific date so that you don’t miss out on the chance to apply.

We highly recommend bookmarking the ISPA Inspire page and checking back for updates later this year. You can also follow the organisation on Twitter here.

