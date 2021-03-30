ISPA Inspire awards its first bursaries

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) launched the ISPA Inspire bursary programme in 2020 and today it has announced the first bursary recipients from that programme.

The recipients are Fabian Brijlal from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal who attended Earlington Secondary School and the other is Jordy Kafwe Kioni from Parklands, Western Cape who attended Elkanah House.

As for what the two will be studying, Brijlal will be completing his BSc in Computer Science while Kioni will begin the same degree following his graduation from the Matric Class of 2020. ISPA said that the bursaries were awarded following an extensive evaluation of each application using the National Youth Policy as a guide.

“We believe it is important to encourage South Africa’s youth to enter the ICT sector which represents a major engine for economic growth. Both Fabian and Jordy are incredible assets to their communities and we wish them the very best in their studies,” said chair of ISPA’s social development working group, Aurora Vani said in a statement.

As mentioned, ISPA started Inspire – it’s bursary programme – last year after it retired its teacher training programme. That programme equipped 3 000 teachers with ICT skills over its 19 year run. We’re hopeful then that Inspire can reach more students as it continues.

To that end, the next round of applications for the 2021/2022 bursary programme will open in “mid-2021”. We’ve asked ISPA to keep us updated along with a specific date so that you don’t miss out on the chance to apply.

We highly recommend bookmarking the ISPA Inspire page and checking back for updates later this year. You can also follow the organisation on Twitter here.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12