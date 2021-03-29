Jeff Bezos reportedly instructed Amazon execs to use Twitter to push back on company’s critics

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Amazon has long been under fire when it comes to the conditions that it forces its warehouses employees to work under, with the latest development on that front being a move to unionise in Bessemer, Alabama, which could have significant repercussions for the labour force in the United States.

While it remains to be seen what happens on that front, Amazon has seemingly tried to change the narrative and in some rather passive aggressive tweets, been targeting critics of the company and allegations of its employment practices.

Two critics in particular have been targeted, according to a report from Recode (via Vox), with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren being messaged and quote tweeted by executives at Amazon in an attempt to question the validity of their claims and debunk their criticisms of the tech giant.

We’ve embedded two tweets from the Amazon News Twitter account that are particularly concerning, especially as the account’s purpose is to disseminate news and not get into arguments with US senators. As such the replies below look more like propaganda than trying to share facts.

So why is Amazon doing this? According to Recode, the instruction has come right from the top, with former CEO Jeff Bezos driving the directive.

“Recode has learned that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed dissatisfaction in recent weeks that company officials weren’t more aggressive in how they pushed back against criticisms of the company that he and other leaders deem inaccurate or misleading. What followed was a series of snarky and aggressive tweets that ended up fueling their own media cycles,” the publication writes.

Recode also cites the aforementioned unionisation vote as a potential reason for why Bezos handed down the instruction.

The publication asked the company for comment, but as of the time of writing, is yet to receive one. It does note, however, that if the intention was to divert attention away from the union vote and what it could potentially mean for Amazon’s operations in the US and other parts of the globe, it has worked to some extent.

That said, all eyes are on Amazon and the way it treats its workforce now.

[Image – Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash]
[Source – Recode]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12