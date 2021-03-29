Jeff Bezos reportedly instructed Amazon execs to use Twitter to push back on company’s critics

Amazon has long been under fire when it comes to the conditions that it forces its warehouses employees to work under, with the latest development on that front being a move to unionise in Bessemer, Alabama, which could have significant repercussions for the labour force in the United States.

While it remains to be seen what happens on that front, Amazon has seemingly tried to change the narrative and in some rather passive aggressive tweets, been targeting critics of the company and allegations of its employment practices.

Two critics in particular have been targeted, according to a report from Recode (via Vox), with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren being messaged and quote tweeted by executives at Amazon in an attempt to question the validity of their claims and debunk their criticisms of the tech giant.

We’ve embedded two tweets from the Amazon News Twitter account that are particularly concerning, especially as the account’s purpose is to disseminate news and not get into arguments with US senators. As such the replies below look more like propaganda than trying to share facts.

This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

So why is Amazon doing this? According to Recode, the instruction has come right from the top, with former CEO Jeff Bezos driving the directive.

“Recode has learned that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed dissatisfaction in recent weeks that company officials weren’t more aggressive in how they pushed back against criticisms of the company that he and other leaders deem inaccurate or misleading. What followed was a series of snarky and aggressive tweets that ended up fueling their own media cycles,” the publication writes.

Recode also cites the aforementioned unionisation vote as a potential reason for why Bezos handed down the instruction.

The publication asked the company for comment, but as of the time of writing, is yet to receive one. It does note, however, that if the intention was to divert attention away from the union vote and what it could potentially mean for Amazon’s operations in the US and other parts of the globe, it has worked to some extent.

That said, all eyes are on Amazon and the way it treats its workforce now.

[Image – Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash]

[Source – Recode]