LEGO may be hopping on the NFT train

A very unexpected company may be making moves in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT) – the Danish toy giant LEGO.

In a now deleted tweet the official company account tweeted the following:

“Zeroes and ones but still a brick. #NFT”.

The tweet went out at 20:10 local time on 24th March and was deleted some time after. We thankfully managed to catch it thanks to a cached version of it still sticking around on our Twitter app.

The tweet also included a cryptic video of a 2X2 red LEGO brick that has distorted imagery and audio. We also managed to capture this video and you can watch it via the embed below.

So what’s going on here? The fact that the tweet has been deleted must mean that this was either never intended to see the light of day, or the decision to post was removed after seeing the reaction from readers.

The cached tweet displayed 5 128 views of the video, 56 replies, 42 retweets and 159 likes, so a decent chunk of people saw it before deletion.

If LEGO is making an honest run at anything involving NFT it would be a very strange move for the company. Putting aside the fact that crypto isn’t something you’d associate with toys, the entire industry is infamous for its disastrous impact on the environment, with NFT being the latest poster child for this problem.

LEGO has worked hard in recent years to improve its own environmental impact. It now makes certain pieces using plants instead of oil, it is replacing plastic bags inside of sets with paper and it has multiple other projects to improve its sustainability.

Should the NFT tweet prove to be an earnest project that was curtailed, and not something more nefarious like a breach of the account, it would be something out of sorts for the company.

On that topic it does seem like the tweet was legit as it was posted using the Khoros Publishing App. If you look at other posts from the company which haven’t been deleted, Khoros is what is used to tweet them out. We’re not saying that a bad actor couldn’t have accessed this, but using a different way to tweet would have been a sign that something was amiss.