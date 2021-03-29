Monster Hunter Rise sells 4 million in 3 days

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest game in the franchise and a Switch exclusive for now, has already sold more than four million copies despite launching just three days ago on 26th March.

This has been officially revealed by developer and publisher Capcom which calls the launch a “solid start on a new platform for the latest title from Capcom’s flagship brand”.

Averaging more than a million sales per day is amazing, but how does it compare? Famously Monster Hunter World sold more than five million copies in three days after launch. While that is a higher sales number compared to Rise, it should be remembered that World was available to more players as it launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As for how Capcom managed to pull off these sales, aside from brand recognition on Nintendo’s most popular console in years, the company makes mention of critical acclaim on launch and two public demos that were made available for people to try the title out.

We saw with Outriders that demos can sometimes have the opposite affect and scare people away, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Monster Hunter Rise at all.

“Monster Hunter Rise is an all-new Monster Hunter title for Nintendo Switch. The game was developed with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE in order to provide a new, accessible Monster Hunter experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and with anyone. In addition to new monsters and locales, the game provides a completely fresh take on the hunting experience through a host of new, exhilarating hunting actions made possible with the Wirebug,” Capcom writes.

On top of all of this the recently released Monster Hunter live action movie, and the upcoming game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming on 9th July 2021 means that there’s a bit of a frenzy going on around this franchise right now. All this cross-promotional hype train marketing must help with sales.

As mentioned right at the start this game is only available on Nintendo Switch but will come to PC in 2022.

We got our review copy of Monster Hunter Rise on release day so we’re still working through it right now. Expect a review soon.