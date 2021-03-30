MTN secures massive government contract from National Treasury

MTN has announced some rather big news on Tuesday. That news is that it has been appointed by the National Treasury as the mobile communications service of choice for government.

The RT15 2021 Traversal Contract – as its known – will allow for “all entities of state to utilise the contract for mobile communication services”. The contract required bidders to offer contracts to government with uncapped data and no fair usage policy among several other stipulations.

“We are both humbled and honoured by the faith National Treasury has shown in MTN with this critical partnership over a five-year term. A huge team at MTN spent months analysing the state’s requirements and then developing the very best solutions to not only meet those expectations, but to exceed them,” said MTN South Africa’s chief executive officer, Godfrey Motsa.

“We were delighted with the very positive reaction from the RT15-2021 bid committee to our service offerings and we are so proud that a company that is South African to its very core, will be delivering to our entities of state,” the CEO added.

Through RT15, government will also procure devices with local brands being preferred.

“As part of continuation in advancing some of the key socio-economic challenges such as job creation that face South Africans, the procurement of local manufactured Mobile Devices is a FIRST PREFERENCE on this transversal contract by all Organs of State,” the National Treasury wrote in a circular.

Of note is the duration of this contract. The RT15 2021 Traversal Contract will come into effect on 1st April and will remain in place until 31st March 2026.

“In addition to mobile devices, accessories and value-added services, there are vital operations that must be maintained, such as air operations, the needs of the special task force, sea, rail, satellite and other critical functions,” said MTN South Africa’s chief enterprise officer, Wanda Matandela.

“We at MTN are deeply encouraged by the responsiveness of the bid committee to our solutions and we look forward to serving our state, as part of the panel of service providers to government, with cost-effective and quality solutions that will help facilitate its work in serving the people of South Africa,” Matandela added.

MTN says that the quality and reach of its network played a part in securing this contract.

Now, if we could just sort out the delays with the spectrum auction, perhaps MTN and other network operators could broaden their reach even more.