NSFAS application terminology explained

Students who have applied for funding in 2021 through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) may still be awaiting for the outcome of their application.

NSFAS uses various terms in its application update statuses, and has been releasing infographics about them to the public.

Inside of students’ myNSFAS accounts the following bolded words may appear in the Track Application Progress tab. Here’s what they mean as explained by NSFAS:

Awaiting valid registration data from the institution means that NSFAS receives the registration data from the institution to ensure that you are a registered student.

Awaiting academic results means that NSFAS will check your academic results and institution admission status to ensure you meet the requirements

Funding eligibility means that NSFAS verifies the household income declared in your application.

Evaluation means that NSFAS verifies all documents you submitted during your application.

Validation means that NSFAS is conducting third party checks with SASSA and/or Department of Home Affairs.

Filtering is when the NSFAS system checks whether you are a returning student, have any previous qualifications.

In relation to this, two hashtags are being used by the organisation: #NSFASAppStatus and #NSFAS2021. We’re not entirely sure what the point of these hashtags are, especially after NSFAS was trending on Twitter earlier this month for its slowness in processing applications and funding students.

Could this be a way for it to try and hijack the conversation? If so that plan has already failed as both hashtags are already full with frustrated students struggling with their funding. The start of the 2021 higher education year has been fraught with problems with money for student fees at its core. We’ve already seen protests, death and university shutdown. Those two hashtags, as well as #NSFAS remains a testament to the vast extent of the funding problem in the country.

All that aside, knowing exactly what ambiguous terms means is a good thing and we’re sure some students will appreciate the descriptions provided above. If students are going to be left continually waiting during the application process, at least they can remain informed.