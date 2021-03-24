Oppo’s latest SA-bound smartphone is the Reno5 5G

Our hopes of seeing Oppo’s latest flagship phone in South Africa were dashed earlier this month, but that does not mean the company is not bringing any new hardware onto our shores. In fact, Oppo South Africa held a livestream event earlier this evening to reveal its latest arrival – the Reno5 5G.

It also happens to be the first premium device that Oppo has officially brought into SA, with it focusing on entry-level and mid-range offerings for the most part last year.

“The Reno5 is our most ambitious smartphone model yet. Offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity and high-end technology that works,” notes Liam Fourie, head of Go-to-Market and Operations for OPPO South Africa, regarding this new device.

As you can tell by the name, 5G is supported on the smartphone, with an array of premium mid-range specifications found throughout. These include a 6.4″ AMOLED display that delivers an impressive 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its slim bezels. It also serves up a FullHD+ resolution at 2400×1080, as well as maximum refresh rate of 90Hz.

Other key elements include a quartet of lenses on the rear – 64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro and 2MP mono. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter which is housed in a punch hole on the aforementioned display.

Looking internally, Oppo continues its strong relationship with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor powering things. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 4 300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging that the company says can go from zero to 100 percent in 36 minutes.

Perusing the specs sheet then and the Oppo Reno5 5G compares quite well with most flagship phones these days. All of this will cost you R14 999 (RRP), with Oppo confirming that the Reno5 5G is available to purchase via MTN and Vodacom stores across the country.

We’re yet to review the new device, but on paper Oppo could have a real winner on its hands.