Pixels LED dice cross $3 million in crowdfunding

Earlier this month we brought you the story of Pixels, a unique take on tabletop dice that combined the traditional form factor with LEDs, wireless charging, Bluetooth, a companion app and more. Now as March comes to an end the Pixels Kickstarter crosses the $3 million mark.

At the time of writing the Pixels Kickstarter campaign has brought in $3 000 033 (~R44.8 million) from 21 256 backers. There are still nine days to go so we expect that number to get higher before things end.

The $3 million mark isn’t just a milestone for crossing another million brought in, but it was also introduced yesterday as a new stretchgoal for the campaign. Fate/Fudge dice have now been added to the selection of dice backers can choose.

Even though we’ve played a lot of tabletop game in the past we had to look these up. It seems to be a kind of system used for games that, despite only have two sides of plus and minus symbols, it can be complex.

“The Fate/Fudge dice will have rounded-edges, just like the pipped D6, and as with all other die sizes, will be available in all designs. And of course, you will be able to use the app to do the math for you! ;)” Reads an update to the campaign.

More is happening in this backer update as D&D Beyond will work with Pixels software by the time the dice are planned to ship in March 2022. This adds to the list of third party software that Pixels will work with as Roll20 and Foundry announced in the past. The open source nature of Pixels (with content available on GitHub) means that there should be more interoperability in the future.

A partnership with the company Blue Mimic, which specialises in dice, has also been announced. More details about this will apparently be revealed in the future.

If you’re interested in Pixels there is still time to back the campaign. As mentioned earlier this month you will need deep pockets as the cheapest option is a single die for $39 (~R582). There’s also the inherent risk of backing crowdfunded projects as you may never get what you pay for.