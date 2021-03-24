Qualcomm reportedly working on Switch-style handheld gaming console

Qualcomm could be branching outside of telecoms and mobile silicon, with a pair of reports suggesting that the company is working on a handheld gaming console akin to that of the Nintendo Switch.

According to Android Police and XDA Developers, the gaming device is currently in the works, and could be ready to hit the market as early as next year, should the reports be real of course.

While Qualcomm is yet to comment on the validity of the report at the time of writing, Android Police says the company’s Switch rivalling device borrows quite a bit of inspiration from the Nintendo handheld product, going so fas as to dub it a “knockoff”. While that is a little harsh, based on the images of a prototype it says it saw, there certainly seems to be some distinct similarities.

To that end, Android Police says the Qualcomm console will feature detachable controllers like the Joy-Con system employed on the Switch. Added to this will be a microSD slot where content can be accessed, along with Android 12 being the native operating system. There will also be a 6 000mAh battery and support for 5G. Other reported details include a 6.65″ display that delivers 1080p visuals.

There is no word on what precise CPU such a device would run, but Qualcomm would be providing the elements for that.

If such a device where to hit the market next year, it remains to be seen whether Nintendo would deem it a threat to the Switch’s dominance of handheld gaming. While the hardware of this reported device sounds promising, Nintendo’s IP and exclusive titles would still give it a distinct advantage.

That said, Nintendo product in general remains quite expensive, so if the Qualcomm variant gets the price right, it could have some takers.

For now we’ll need to wait to see whether this report is indeed legit.