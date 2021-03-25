Rocket League comes to mobile as a new game called Sideswipe

Ever since Epic Games acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix people have been wondering what would be done with the game, aside from removing it from Steam. Today we get that answer and it is Sideswipe, a brand new mobile game that is very different to the original.

Rocket League Sideswipe is an upcoming mobile game for Android and iOS that is only playable on a 2D plane. Games can be either 1V1 or 2V2 meaning that the maximum supported player count is four. Matches are just two minutes in length leaning onto the mobile philosophy of shorter bursts of gameplay.

“Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you’re a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release,” reads the official announcement.

No exact release date for the game has been provided just yet but it will be available later this year. Android users in Australia and New Zealand already have access to a limited time, region-locked alpha test with future public access like this due to be announced in the future.

For the rest of us we have a short trailer to show off the game and, despite our cynicism, it actually looks rather good and a clever simplification of Rocket League. While we’re sure the original could have been made to work on mobile with its lesser processing power and limited controls, it’s sometimes better to start fresh with something made specifically for phones and tablets.