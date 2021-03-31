See life after the Clone Wars in a new Bad Batch trailer

We are fast approaching 4th May 2021 which is when the latest Star Wars show, The Bad Batch, will arrive on Disney+. In anticipation we finally have a trailer for the new show to get us started.

“Following their literally explosive introduction in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Clone Force 99, a.k.a. the Bad Batch, will soon step into the spotlight,” reads an announcement, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives May the 4th with a special 70-minute premiere on Disney+, starring our new favorite squad of elite clones as they find their way in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.”

Unfortunately for many of us outside of the larger countries Disney+ is still not available making shows like Bad Batch impossible to watch legally. We would hope that this may change before 4th May, but we’ve been wishing for the same for both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and those two shows arrived with no expansion of the service.

Delivery problems aside, the trailer packs a lot of action into its short run time.

We know that Grand Moff Tarkin will be the big bad this time around, who is initially working with the Bad Batch before they are declared enemies of the state.

As for the bad Batch themselves – Crosshair, Echo, Hunter, Tech and Wrecker – you can click on their names to read more about them in the official Star Wars Databank. This is useful for those who haven’t seen the Clone Wars animated series, or have forgotten some details since watching it.

We expect to see even more announcements on the way for 4th May, Star Wars Day, so stay tuned.