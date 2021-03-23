See pores and more in the photo mode of Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart – the long awaited sci-fi shooter set in a paranormal, alternate history Soviet Union – has been revealed to have a photo mode complete with a trailer showing off minute details of the player character.

If you’ve ever wanted to zoom right into a character model to appreciate pores and stubble, then Atomic Heart is the game for you.

This reveal video, embedded below, is available in 4K if you want to see those details in higher clarity.

Aside from impressive character modelling we also get a voiceover about an “all Union polymer vaccination”. We doubt this is any social commentary on the real world COVID-19 vaccinations, but instead a detail about the game’s mysterious setting and plot.

“A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world,” reads the official description of the game.

Above is the embed of the English version of the trailer. One in appropriate Russian is available over here.

Aside from the trailers and photo mode announcement developer Mundfish has a new website which you can explore to read, watch and hear more about the game.

From there you can also wishlist the game on Steam if you’re so inclined. Mundfish states that you can participate in some kind of giveaway by wishlisting the game and following the company on social media, but right now no details have actually been released about the giveaway.

Atomic Heart is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. No release date or release window has been revealed just yet.

Over the years information has been drip fed to the public about this game after it blew people away with a reveal way back in May 2018. As we get deeper into 2021 we hope more is revealed. We’re not asking for the game to be launched tomorrow, especially after the awful launch of games like Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, but we are getting antsy about some solid reveals.